The midterm elections are over. American voters have spoken. lt’s time for Congress to address major issues raised by voters, such as health care.
A majority of the American public is in favor of some form of universal health care, such as Medicare for all, but a majority of those in Congress have lacked the courage to push for such legislation.
We are the only developed country -- out of 33 -- that does not offer universal health care for all, yet we spend more annually per person for health care, and have poorer outcomes. Life expectancy in the United States is lower and our infant mortality rate is higher, and yet nearly 30 million Americans have no health care.
There are certainly many pros and cons associated with universal health care, but major gripes with health care in our country have been the cost, providing everyone with coverage, and covering people with pre-existing conditions.
In countries with universal health care, the government has some control over costs by negotiating prices of medication and medical services; administrative costs are reduced or eliminated.
In the U.S., one-third of health-care costs is administrative; and everyone receives care, even those with pre-existing conditions.
Most in Congress have lacked the will to advocate for universal health care, even though the federal government funds coverage for those in Congress. So it's critical that we contact our legislators and tell them to quit fighting among themselves and address the issues we consider important, such as health care.
Jim Trowbridge, La Crosse