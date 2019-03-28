Having been acquainted with Tim Padesky’s work for more than 30 years, I highly recommend his re-election to the Shelby town board April 2.
It is my experience that Tim not only understands the daily needs of the residents of Shelby but also has an excellent grasp of their future needs. His real-life experience as a successful electrical contractor is evidence of his ability to react to daily issues as well as his vision and ability to accomplish a team goal.
Tim’s ability to listen, learn and react to other’s needs and requirements makes him a perfect fit. Such skills will be essential for resolving upcoming town decisions on the boundary agreement with the city, town facilities and utilities.
Those skills are also a huge asset as a result of the experience he has gained as a member of the board.
Tim has been a proud resident of Shelby for more than 30 years.
It is the community that he has raised his children in and is proud to call home. His commitment to the town is unparalleled.
Vote for Tim Padesky for Shelby town board.
Jim Webb, La Crosse