Jim Worthley: Dan Wilson will move state Senate forward

Before a large, enthusiastic crowd at Island City Brewery, Dan Wilson launched his Winona campaign to unseat Jeremy Miller from the Minnesota State Senate.

Following inspiring speeches from Dan Feehan and Sen. Erin Murphy, candidate Dan Wilson spoke of his desire to represent and advocate for working families in southeastern Minnesota. His service in the Senate will focus on tax relief for working people, relief for family farmers in extreme weather events, small business growth and Main Street economic development in rural communities, better health care for all and fully funded public schools for every child.

Dan is not a politician interested in power politics and furthering a political career. He’s a servant leader; willing to listen, engage in dialogue and move the Senate forward for the betterment of all.

As a small farmer near Rushford, Dan knows the needs of small farmers and folks in rural Minnesota. He knows of their hard work and dedication and wishes to serve them through the legislative process.

Please go to Dan’s website at www.danwilsonforsenate.com to learn more and follow his campaign. He would appreciate your vote next November.

Jim Worthley