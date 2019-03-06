It has been interesting to read in the Tribune coverage from the Wisconsin State Journal the last couple of days people falling in senior facilities.
What about the dangers in La Crosse the last week when you tried to enter a business or other places that seniors use.
The people removing the snow did not clean between the curb and the parking spot, making it almost impossible to safely use a cane or walker because the snow was not removed in handicapped areas properly.
In some instances, a little ice melt was scattered just at the door, but you had to park several spaces down to reach your car and that was not treated.
Clearing the parking lot is important but it’s a long way from the parking lot to the location you need to use. It appears that owners and managers need to take a more serious look at this problem.
Jim Yowell, Onalaska