Regarding the story headlined, Menard Gives UW-L $2.1 M (Tribune, Sept. 20), it's too bad that you missed what should have been the main headline buried on page A3 in that edition: City police dog forced to retire.
Our police departments and K9's protect us 24/7.
The Menards gift should have gone to the police department, not only for financing the cost of caring for this dog but for adding additional K9s and a large reserve to cover the cost of maintaining this as a separate department.
In addition, equipment for our men in blue to make them safer would be far better than $2.1 million for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Jim Yowell, Onalaska