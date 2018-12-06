BAD POLICY CONTRIBUTE TO CALIFORNIA WILD FIRES,CLIMATE CHANGE AND GLOBAL WARMING
,
Stephen McGovern's letter to the editor (Nov. 25 Tribune), filled with factual information and experience, should be given much more credit for the problem caused by the climate change educated experts.
During the 1960s, being in construction sales, I remember loggers and the lumber industry testifying in Washington that to enact their policies would in time destroy the industry.
As the lumber people predicted, California has been destroyed and who pays the cost -- the taxpayers, not the environmental experts.
On Nov. 27, an article in the Tribune by the National Climate Assessment Committee blames global warming as the cause for worsening natural disasters. In her Nov. 28 letter to the editor, Yining Zhou wants to remind the world that 13 federal agencies and 300 leading scientists claim that worsening greenhouse gases are the primary reason for climate change.
Never have I hear all of these concerned, educated experts want to do anything but place the blame on the United States. China and that part of the world are the real culprits but it’s all the fault of the U.S. May I suggest that all you educated experts go to China, where the real problem is centered, and only after you have reduced the problems there do you come back and show us what you have accomplished.
Jim Yowell, Onalaska