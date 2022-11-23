Joan Everson: Has city forgotten about seniors?

Has the mayor and city council forgotten the senior citizens? Before most of those running the city were even born, our seniors were paying property taxes for 40, 50, 60 or more years.

When the senior center on Denton Street closed, the South Side Neighbor Center should have been a new South Side Senior Center. Now it’s more or less closed with no activities going on there.

Instead, the city leased and remodeled an area in the old Rubber Mills building. That place, to say the least, is inconvenient and in the winter a real mess for anyone, especially seniors.

The Harry J. Olson Center is organized, clean and useful, due to the hard work and dedication of seniors. They are working very hard to keep it, yet the city wants to evict them.

When will City Hall realize that seniors deserve decent places to enjoy themselves.

Joan Everson