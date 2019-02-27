Support for our local schools shows that there is support for the future.
Children's education is the key to building a solid democracy.
Schools that are supported by the community attract more families to our community and that build a stronger and healthier community.
The proposed referendum for building and remodeling the elementary school and parts of the high school is well thought out and takes into consideration community use, environmental practices, future educational needs and possible growth.
As a retired teacher, I ask that you become informed, talk with others in the community and vote yes for the future of families in La Crescent.
Joan Francois, La Crescent