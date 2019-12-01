Joan Kent: Citizens deserve right to protest

A few years ago, I was among people peacefully protesting former Gov. Scott Walker on a driveway he used to enter an area plant.

When a company representative asked us to move, we did so immediately to a nearby public highway. But what if we’d been on property owned, leased or operated by an oil or petroleum distribution company, and the company rep called law enforcement?

Under a law recently passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, such protestors can not only be arrested, but charged with a felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. That’s chilling. And I fear it’s a slippery slope. It’s also over-reach as existing laws address situations in which protestors damage facilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bill was yet another created by the American Legislative Exchange Council and passed by state legislators who carry water for ALEC in exchange for donations from corporations. Both houses passed it by voice vote so there’s no record how individual legislators voted. But I had hoped, naively, that it would die on Evers’ desk.

You may think the law is fine, necessary to keep law and order. And you may not have any reason to peacefully protest. Now.