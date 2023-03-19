Angela Palmer-Fisher is running for Vernon County Judge in the upcoming April 4 election. Angela’s example of commitment to our community, while she and her husband raise four boys, is something I appreciate and admire. She will bring to the bench her lived experience as a mother, wife, neighbor and long-time community member, in addition to nearly 20 years as a practicing lawyer.

I am grateful for Angela’s promise to continue the drug court program and increase oversight in child support and juvenile cases. And I have faith in Angela’s pledge to follow the law as it is written, regardless of her personal or political view, and I know she will do so with respect and conviction.

Please consider joining me in supporting Angela Palmer-Fisher on April 4.

Joan Kent

La Farge