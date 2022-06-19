Joan Kent: Walking and wondering whether Congress will act on guns this time :

On Saturday, June 11, we were among 40-50 people who walked Viroqua’s main street in the rain in one of an estimated 450 March for Our Lives protests across America.

We wore black to remember the victims of yet more mass shootings, and held signs asking yet again for common sense national and state gun safety legislation. One man’s sign contained a photo of a young relative, invalid victim of an enraged student angry at his professor.

Ours said “No Safe Place” and “How Many More?” The red puddle my husband had drawn next to the image of a child downed by gun fire bled down the poster.

At another rally, a girl held a poster reading, “In 1st grade, I mourned for Sandy Hook. In 6th grade I marched for Parkland. In 11th grade here I am again. When will it End?

Today we wait, and wonder, if Congress will act before it recesses, or again figure the grief and fury will fade.

With this many people answering the call to march by an organization originally created by students who survived the Parkland school mass shooting in 2018, how can our state and national legislators ignore the pleas for rational gun legislation?

Could $ signs of NRA campaign donations be clouding their ability to see the carnage? Or do they think their voters will forget this summer’s mass shootings by election day, or that they’re willing to trade the lives of other people’s children for unlimited gun rights?

Joan Kent

La Farge

