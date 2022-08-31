Joan Solberg: Re-elect Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Tony Evers has made a great deal of progress for all citizens in his first term. His leadership has given Wisconsin low unemployment and a budget surplus. The state’s economy is booming and is readied for continued success.

He promised to cut taxes for middle-class families, and Evers kept that promise with a $480 million tax cut for small business and families affected by the pandemic and a 15% income tax cut for working families.

Governor Evers also is working to fill jobs and has invested $60 million in 12 regionally-based programs that are finding innovative, long-term solutions by meeting the needs of different communities.

Protecting all citizens is a priority for Evers. He has taken a stand against Republican-led voter suppression attempts and will continue to defend the rights of Wisconsin voters.

Wisconsin is stronger and better than it was when he took office, and the fight to keep moving forward isn’t finished. Vote for Governor Evers to guarantee continued progress for all Wisconsinites.

Joan Solberg