Joan Solberg: Support sensible gun legislation

Poll after poll shows that the American people, including gun owners such as myself, want stricter regulations to prevent guns in the hands of unstable individuals. Americans have shown consistently they want common sense regulations, and Democrats continue to advocate for that sensible gun legislation.

There is more we can and must do to help put an end to the crisis of gun violence. A Morning Consult/Politico poll from June 2022 found that more than two-thirds of American citizens believe that we need to take reasonable steps to help keep guns out of dangerous hands.

Right now, we live in a world where anywhere can be the target of a shooting: a place of worship, a movie theater, a shopping mall, a school. Nearly 1,300 children younger than 18 years of age die from shootings every year. And it is not just mass shootings that threaten the safety of our children. According to the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, eight children are unintentionally killed or injured by an unsecured firearm every day. No one law will prevent all gun violence but doing nothing is not the answer.

Democrats are working to enact reasonable gun legislation and stand with the students, families, and organizers who are fighting to enact commonsense policies to keep our communities safe.

It’s important to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to protect our safety; the flow of guns to people with a violent history must be stopped.

Joan Solberg

La Crosse