Joan Solberg: Supporting Gov. Evers for re-election

Wisconsin is stronger and better than when Gov. Tony Evers first took office. Wisconsin has a record-breaking projected surplus of $3.8 billion and the state’s “rainy day” fund is five times larger than when Evers took office, making it the largest in Wisconsin history.

Evers has supported more than 100,000 small businesses, and because of his Main Street Bounceback program, more than 4,500 small businesses have opened up new storefronts on main streets across our state.

Education is a top priority for Evers. He has always said that what is best for our kids is best for our state, and he works hard to continue to improve education in Wisconsin. He understands that a first-class education is beneficial for all citizens of Wisconsin and that a strong public educational system will help our state move forward. He is committed to making Wisconsin schools the very best they can be. After ranking 18th under the previous administration, with Evers’ leadership, Wisconsin’s education system now ranks in the top 10 in the nation.

Voting is a fundamental right that we have to protect. Gov. Evers is committed to making sure every eligible voter is able to participate in the democratic process and that Wisconsin elections are fair, secure, and accurate.

People in Wisconsin want a governor who embraces unity, respect, and common-sense leadership. Please vote for Gov. Tony Evers on November 8 for continued progress for all Wisconsinites.

Joan Solberg

La Crosse