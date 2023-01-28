Joan Wolf: School board candidates must identify priorities

I am thankful that we have so many people running for the LaCrosse school board, and when I read their pitches it became apparent that we all want the same things: excellent teachers who earn a fair wage, multiple opportunities to support and prepare a diverse student body for the future, a world class education, modern up to date facilities, neighborhood schools and low taxes.

However, we cannot have it all. And I will not vote for a school board candidate who blithely states that we can have everything.

I want to know each member’s top three priorities and what they are willing to give up to implement those three priorities. Please have the courage to educate yourselves about our challenges and to be realistic.

And I will vote for people who are willing to respectfully struggle through issues with people who disagree with them.

Our schools are at a crossroads and our school board has the opportunity to help create an amazing educational system that responsibly meets the needs of our community.

Joan Wolf

Stoddard