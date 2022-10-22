Joan Wolf: Vote YES on the school referendum

Many who are voting No to the school referendum prioritize neighborhood schools and want to wait to come up with a “ better plan.”

However, regardless of what plan we come up with, we have limitations that will not change:

1. We are not operating within our budget and have aging buildings that need costly maintenance.

2. Our budget from the state is dependent on how many students are enrolled in the district.

3. Our school age population is declining.

One proposal is to have our current high schools become grades 7-12. It would allow us to close all three aging middle schools and maintain neighborhood schools.

It sounds like an excellent plan….until you look at the demographics. By 2031 our district is predicted to have approximately 1500 high school students, compared to 1850 today. With less state funding we will not be able to afford programming and staffing for two high schools.

So by 2031 we would likely need to consolidate the high schools into one of the buildings and use the other building for all middle school students.

By voting No, we are not avoiding consolidation. We are merely delaying consolidation. And in the long run, we will ironically lose middle school neighborhood schools.

While I wish we could continue to have neighborhood schools and pay our bills, it unfortunately looks like we cannot do both. The proposed referendum will offer amazing educational opportunities, preserve middle school neighborhood schools and help balance our budget.

Vote YES on the school referendum.

Joan Wolf

Stoddard