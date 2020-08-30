Jody Langrehr: Crack down on rogue, racist cops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not all cops are bad and not all people of color are bad.

If they would start prosecuting the racist rogue cops, the rioting would soon stop.

Plus the cops who killed the innocent woman when they went to the wrong house should be charged with murder. That's exactly what it was.

Some cops want to shoot first and ask questions later. The rioters should all be arrested and crammed into as few cells as possible. They don't deserve better.

People of color are afraid for their lives because they know sooner or later they could be next.

The rogue cops are no different than the Ku Klux Klan. The racism has got to stop. This isn't the south a hundred years ago. Blacks don't expect everything for nothing. So stop the rogue cops and racism.

Jody Langrehr, Sparta

