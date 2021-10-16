 Skip to main content
Jody Langrehr: Tired of hearing, paying for Trump's election complaints

When is Donald Trump going to grow up and accept the fact that he lost the 2020 presidential election legitimately? He has been to court many times and hasn't proven anything.

Now attorney Michael Gableman is getting paid $11,000 a month to investigate this in Wisconsin. He is issuing his subpoena as part of a $676,000 taxpayer-funded probe of the election. Trump should be footing the bill himself, not the taxpayers.

The only ones winning are the lawyers with their high pay. enough already. If he doesn't win a second term, how long will he fight that? We are sick of hearing about it.

Jody Langrehr

Sparta 

