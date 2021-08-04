 Skip to main content
Jody Langrehr: Vaccine should be mandatory

Jody Langrehr: Vaccine should be mandatory

I don't know why people are so opposed to the covid vaccine. We have eradicated so many deadly and crippling diseases with new vaccines, like anthrax, polio, measles, smallpox, chicken pox,mumps, etc.

When I was in grade school they didn't even ask permission to vaccinate me against polio, they just did it. If we don't get this eradicated we will be required to wear masks and be isolated forever. I for one don't want this to happen.

They should make this vaccine mandatory like some of the other ones.

Jody Langrehr

Sparta

