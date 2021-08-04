Jody Langrehr: Vaccine should be mandatory

I don't know why people are so opposed to the covid vaccine. We have eradicated so many deadly and crippling diseases with new vaccines, like anthrax, polio, measles, smallpox, chicken pox,mumps, etc.

When I was in grade school they didn't even ask permission to vaccinate me against polio, they just did it. If we don't get this eradicated we will be required to wear masks and be isolated forever. I for one don't want this to happen.