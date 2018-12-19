We have at least two politicians who act like spoiled children.
One is Gov. Scott Walker. He lost the race so now he is making it so the new governor has less power than he should have. The Republicans think they should have all the power and say in what happens.
The other is President Donald trump. if he doesn't get the money he wants for his wall, then he will shut down the government.
That's like a spoiled child saying if you don't play my way then I'm not going to play.
It is getting so sickening how politicians act. if they were children they would be sent to their room or spanked. it's time they grow up. Or we should make sure we elect adults next time.
Jody Langrehr, Sparta