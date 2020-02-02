Jody Langrehr: We shouldn't hide from the truth

President Donald Trump must have a lot to hide. He won't show his tax returns, like all the other presidents did.

When people were subpoenaed to give testimony, they were told to not go. Anyone else would have been arrested for ignoring a subpoena.

Now he doesn't want any witnesses in his impeachment trial. And he's trying to block former adviser John Bolton from publishing his book.

He must have a lot to hide.

I will be glad when this impeachment trial is over. and anyone who is afraid of going against Trump is just as big a fool as he is.

Jody Langrehr, Sparta

