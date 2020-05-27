Jody Langrehr: Why lower bond on suspect in beating death?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What was Judge Elliott Levine thinking when he lowered the bail for Matthew Kinstler?

So he would lose his pension if he stayed in jail? If he goes to prison he'll lose it anyway. and Russell Paulson lost much more than his pension. He lost his life.

According to the assistant district attorney, Kinstler threatened more people. If there's another offense while out on bond, will he get a slap on the wrist so he doesn't lose his pension?

Jody Langrehr, Sparta

Editor's note: As Judge Levine said in court: “Mr. Kinstler is innocent until proven guilty. He has a right to release under the Constitution. The question really becomes what’s reasonable given the situation.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0