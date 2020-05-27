Jody Langrehr: Why lower bond on suspect in beating death?

What was Judge Elliott Levine thinking when he lowered the bail for Matthew Kinstler?
So he would lose his pension if he stayed in jail? If he goes to prison he'll lose it anyway. and Russell Paulson lost much more than his pension. He lost his life.
According to the assistant district attorney, Kinstler threatened more people. If there's another offense while out on bond, will he get a slap on the wrist so he doesn't lose his pension?
Jody Langrehr, Sparta
Editor's note: As Judge Levine said in court: “Mr. Kinstler is innocent until proven guilty. He has a right to release under the Constitution. The question really becomes what’s reasonable given the situation.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!