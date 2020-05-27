Jody Langrehr: Why lower bond on suspect in beating death?

Jody Langrehr: Why lower bond on suspect in beating death?

{{featured_button_text}}

What was Judge Elliott Levine thinking when he lowered the bail for Matthew Kinstler?

So he would lose his pension if he stayed in jail? If he goes to prison he'll lose it anyway. and Russell Paulson lost much more than his pension. He lost his life.

According to the assistant district attorney, Kinstler threatened more people. If there's another offense while out on bond, will he get a slap on the wrist so he doesn't lose his pension?

Jody Langrehr,  Sparta

Editor's note: As Judge Levine said in court: “Mr. Kinstler is innocent until proven guilty. He has a right to release under the Constitution. The question really becomes what’s reasonable given the situation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News