Jody Langrehr: Why question the color of Christ?

A column (Tribune, July 18) asked what color was Christ.

Come on people, it doesn't matter what color Christ was. He was the son of God, and our savior, and that's all that matters.

No one knows for sure what he looked like or what color he was. Now the fanatics want all pictures of Christ in stained-glass windows and other depictions to be destroyed.

When is this going to end? Enough is enough. True Christians wouldn't even question this.

Jody Langrehr, Sparta

