When are women going to quit complaining every time a man touches them, no matter how innocent?
Just because they touch your shoulder or hair doesn't mean anything sexual except in your mind.
If they didn't pay any attention to you, you'd be mad. Some women wear low- cut or see-through blouses, short shorts or miniskirts that just barely cover, and don't want men to get excited.
Some are put up to complaining just to get someone in trouble or to ruin their chances in government.
We are tired of hearing about this all the time.
Jody Langrehr Sparta