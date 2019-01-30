What can I say about the worst president in modern times?
I'm still not seeing what the people who voted for him were thinking.
Drain the swamp? He's made it worse putting his rich friends in government posts. The only thing I see that Trump and the Republicans have accomplished so far is voting a big tax break for themselves and there families.
Like our Sen. Ron Johnson, seventh richest member of the Senate. I emailed him every day telling him to reopen the government. He is so attached to Trump that he couldn't even vote with the other Republican senators to reopen government.
All He had was fake empathy for the government workers and middle class while enjoying his big tax break for himself and his family's company in Oshkosh.
Wake up, you working-class Republicans, and smell the Kremlin. The rich keep getting richer while the middle class suffers.
I would rather vote out the people who display their let-them-eat-cake attitude.
Jody Volkening, La Crosse