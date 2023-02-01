Joe and Jane Deml: Planned abortion referendum misleading

We just read the article regarding the La Crosse county board adding a referendum to the April ballot regarding abortion.
While aware that it is non- binding advisory referendum, we believe it will not give a true representation of the opinions of the residents of La Crosse County. As written, it only allows for two opinions; there is a valid third opinion which we hold and believe is held by a great number of others. Make abortion illegal except for the health of the mother, rape, or incest.
Is the board attempting to send an inaccurate and biased opinion that does not reflect our views?
Joe and Jane Deml
Holmen