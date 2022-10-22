Joe Anderson: Billings cares deeply about education

I met Jill Billings 20 years ago outside Emerson Elementary School as my wife and I waited for our daughter at the end of the school day. Jill was there waiting for her daughter, who, as it turns out was the same age as our daughter. She was conversing with other parents, listening to them, laughing with them, and talking about things that matter.

Fast forward and Jill is still listening, conversing, laughing, and talking with people, only now they’re the people she represents. Jill cares deeply about education. Having spent the last 31 years at UWL, I am acutely aware of how fiercely she has advocated for the University and our students. This has been in the face of GOP representation in the state that continually has education on its chopping block.

During her 11 years of representation, Jill has continually championed INCREASED investment in higher education, (UW schools and Technical Colleges), knowing that our best investment is our children. She is cognizant of living up to the “Wisconsin Idea” of making education available to all to influence the world beyond the boundaries of the classroom. I know her to be a person of great compassion, integrity, and honor.

I am proud of her representation and the hard work she has done for this state. She embodies the best of what politics can achieve when people with integrity represent us.

Joe Anderson

La Crosse