Joe Bulk: Where do you stand on last election?

Where do you stand on last election?

Anyone now claiming not to believe that Donald Trump truly lost the last presidential election is not only wrong but also very wicked of heart and mind. Such persons need to be acknowledged as a real threat to any democratic society.

But if you accept the fact that Trump honestly lost this past election, you are to be hailed as a good person with a fully functioning mind. So, if you are one of those many people who still do not accept the reality of Trump’s defeat, you are clearly not a good American, plain and simple. Instead, the truth is that you have a deeply flawed mind and soul.

As for me, I am a very respected citizen with a long history of honesty and clear thinking. So please use your intelligence here and digest the substantive weight of this letter. May God be with you and may you be with God.

Joe Bulk

La Crosse

