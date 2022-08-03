Joe Chilsen: La Crosse County needs Leinfelder as sheriff

I support Fritz Leinfelder for sheriff in the upcoming August 9 primary election. I have known Fritz for over 30 years in his numerous stations in life. I have always found Fritz to be a man of integrity and a man that could be counted on no matter what the circumstances.

Fritz is organized, disciplined, and deals fairly with others. He has demonstrated his leadership abilities as a standout athlete at both Aquinas High School and UW-La Crosse and continues to display his honesty, dedication, and bravery in serving as a law enforcement officer in La Crosse. Fritz Leinfelder is a man who always puts others before himself.

Fritz is a good family man who understands the needs of this community and will work tirelessly in an effort to meet those needs. I strongly urge everyone to vote and cast your ballot for Fritz Leinfelder for La Crosse County sheriff.

Fritz is the man we need in this county, a county with a long-standing history of dedicated law enforcement officers. Fritz is the man to fill that important role as the chief lawman of La Crosse County. He has the organizational tools, the integrity, and the dedication to both his community roots and his profession as a lawman. Please give Fritz your support on August 9, our county needs him.

Joe Chilsen

Onalaska