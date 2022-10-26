Joe Chilsen: Leinfelder is proven leader for sheriff

A county needs to be able to trust its leaders and I trust Fritz to be the "top cop" in the county. He has the requisite skill sets, the work ethic to do the job, and a record of working across multiple law enforcement agencies (local, state and federal) to get the job done. He will keep the citizens safe while being a great steward of the budget dollars allocated to his agency. Fritz is a good family man, a proven community leader, a man who the community can look up to and have pride in, a seasoned administrator, and a good cop.