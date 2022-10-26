Joe Chilsen: Leinfelder is proven leader for sheriff

La Crosse County needs Fritz Leinfelder as our sheriff to continue the history of great law enforcement in the county. Fritz brings proven and demonstrated leadership, great communication skills, solid workplace knowledge and experience, budgetary efficiency, and most importantly integrity, to the job.
A county needs to be able to trust its leaders and I trust Fritz to be the "top cop" in the county. He has the requisite skill sets, the work ethic to do the job, and a record of working across multiple law enforcement agencies (local, state and federal) to get the job done. He will keep the citizens safe while being a great steward of the budget dollars allocated to his agency. Fritz is a good family man, a proven community leader, a man who the community can look up to and have pride in, a seasoned administrator, and a good cop.
Please join me in making La Crosse County a better place to live by making Fritz Leinfelder our next sheriff. He is the type of leader we need at a time when we need it.
Joe Chilsen
Onalaska