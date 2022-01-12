 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Chilsen: Padesky deserves support, known for common-sense approach to issues

From the COLLECTION: What's on your mind? A page of letters to editor in Tribune series

I support Gary Padesky for La Crosse County Board Supervisor. Gary is a life-long member of La Crosse County and has held numerous leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. His dedication to the greater good of the entire region is a quality that I have always admired in him.

I worked closely with him while he was on the La Crosse City Council and I was the mayor of Onalaska. His insights and actions have always looked to improve communications and the quality of life for those in the region. He seeks to bring people together to solve complex problems and works to gain consensus among his peers. He is known for his common-sense approach to issues and has proven to be fiscally responsible. La Crosse County needs supervisors that have a global view of issues and problems and those that seek new and creative solutions.

I trust Gary and believe that he is the right person to navigate and lead discussions and actions as La Crosse County moves forward. Please support Gary as he seeks to assist the county in moving forward. He'll be good for all of us! Thank you.

Joe Chilsen

Onalaska

