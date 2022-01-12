Joe Chilsen: Padesky deserves support, known for common-sense approach to issues

I support Gary Padesky for La Crosse County Board Supervisor. Gary is a life-long member of La Crosse County and has held numerous leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. His dedication to the greater good of the entire region is a quality that I have always admired in him.

I worked closely with him while he was on the La Crosse City Council and I was the mayor of Onalaska. His insights and actions have always looked to improve communications and the quality of life for those in the region. He seeks to bring people together to solve complex problems and works to gain consensus among his peers. He is known for his common-sense approach to issues and has proven to be fiscally responsible. La Crosse County needs supervisors that have a global view of issues and problems and those that seek new and creative solutions.