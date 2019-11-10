The public debate on gun-control laws is at the forefront of many political talk shows and conversations.
As a person who grew up in a household of hunters, I am all for guns used in hunting, trap shooting or other recreational purposes.
We are fortunate to live in a state with a longstanding and effective hunter safety education program. However, at the same time, as a teacher and a parent with my own kids in school, I also have significant reservations in regard to the proliferation of guns throughout our society.
I believe that it is possible to be pro-hunting and at the same time be in favor of stricter gun laws. Those two opinions do not have to be exclusive of one another. I am guessing that I am not alone.
In May, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 61% of respondents were in favor of some sort of stricter gun laws and 73% said that more needed to be done to address gun violence.
I wish a heartfelt good luck to my friends and neighbors as they head out to the woods and marshes this fall for a safe, fun and productive hunt.
I also urge our lawmakers and those with the power to enact change a heartfelt good luck in trying to pass some sort of legislation to help stem the tide of gun violence. There has to be a workable solution that we as a society can come to an agreement on.
Joe Hackbarth, La Crosse