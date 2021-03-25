Joe Konradt: Vicki Markussen will make things better

Is our Police Department broken?

Mitch Reynolds is calling for defunding police and new citizen oversight because he does not trust our police.

When we are in need, we don’t call 911 to say “please don’t send the police!” Whether we are in danger, had an accident, or feel unsafe, we call the police. If we see someone abusing alcohol or drugs, or having a mental health crisis, we call the police. We call because they are there for us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Are police officers perfect? Are they right every second of every day? Are they free of any cultural or learned bias? The answer is no, and neither would you or I if we were in their shoes.

We don’t need to destroy the morale of our police by painting them all with the same brush of shame because of what happened elsewhere. Rather than harming effectiveness through constant criticism, let’s take sensible steps to weed out unacceptable behavior. The new police body camera program will document police actions and provide transparency through direct access by the District Attorney. You can help fund this new program through the La Crosse Community Foundation.