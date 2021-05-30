Joe Konradt: Where will all the money go?

What do we do with this money? Sadly many cities, and even states, will look back five years from now and wonder where all the money went. Our elected City and County of La Crosse leaders have the opportunity to be smarter than that. With all of the fresh faces in local government, let’s demonstrate forward thinking and innovative collaboration.

An issue that has come up again and again is the dire state of our roads. It would not be difficult to identify roads that need to be replaced; we have already talked about them repeatedly. If we use a significant portion of our COVID opportunity dollars to address this top issue, we will look back five years from now and comment about how smart our civic leaders were. We will experience the benefit of this once in a lifetime windfall every time we get in our cars, ride the bus, or even get on our bicycles. Improved roads will be safer.