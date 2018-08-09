On April 13, a sick traveler visited the La Crosse area for three days. In that time, more than 100 people were exposed to a disease that worldwide kills nearly 90,000 people, mostly children, every year.
It’s so contagious that nine out of 10 people will become infected if they are not protected.
The disease was measles.
You may have heard about the exposure. Maybe you were worried about yourself or your family. Some people were angry while others didn’t seem affected at all. When weeks went by without further mention, you probably just forgot about it.
What you didn’t see was the rigorous response from public health as they worked exhaustively to prevent a measles outbreak.
Public health worked with affected businesses to contact all of the patrons and staff who were exposed. They coordinated with the state, health-care providers and schools to provide information, perform blood titers, update vaccinations, and work with vulnerable people on voluntary isolation.
When the community is at risk, public health works behind the scenes to prepare for and prevent the problems that most people never consider. Health departments work to keep all of us healthy.
The fact that nobody who was exposed developed symptoms was not a stroke of luck. In fact, 96 percent of those exposed in La Crosse were either fully immunized or naturally immune.
It’s clear that vaccination made a difference. We should be proud of our community, health systems and public health staff for ensuring that we were prepared and protected.
Joe Larson, West Salem