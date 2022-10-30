Joe Ledvina: School proposal good for students, staff

There may be several reasons why you have concerns about the referendum, but this proposal is good for students. I currently serve as supervisor of buildings and grounds, but I am writing today as a private citizen.

I have three children, a son in-law and daughter in-law that are graduates of the School District of La Crosse. Three of my grandchildren and soon to be six will be attending our schools. How we respond in this referendum will determine what type of public school system we will be.

This referendum is about giving our students and staff opportunities to grow and learn in new facilities. Look no further than the investment of Northside Elementary and the impact that has made in our community. Our No. 1 asset in the School District of La Crosse is and always will be our staff. I have seen firsthand the impact staff have made in the lives of our children. Recently my grandson’s fourth-grade teacher came to his flag football game in West Salem. She understands when relationships are developed, learning becomes easier. Our staff, who make the biggest difference in our students’ lives, will be in our new facilities, so I am confident they will be well cared for.

Upgrading our facilities when combined with our excellent staff can help create opportunities for our students they could never imagine. This plan will address our facility needs for sixth through 12th grades for the next 60-plus years. It will also gain us approximately $4.5 million dollars in operational savings per year as we gain efficiencies — money that can be invested back into students and staff. The only way to save these dollars is through consolidation. The status quo is not an option.

Under this plan, Logan High and Central High become the new middle schools, addressing our greatest facilities needs in the district. Athletic/gym space, science labs, consumer ed, tech ed, band and orchestra immediately become an upgrade all while keeping schools in neighborhoods at the middle school level. Currently, all three middle schools have locker rooms that are not accessible to all students. Two have gym spaces that double as lunchrooms, and two have undersized kitchens. At Lincoln Middle School, the marching band has to practice in the street. We can and should do better for our students and staff.

In the late 1950s and early ’60s, this community invested in new elementary school buildings for the next generation, and we need that type of investment again. A school system that brings us together, not dividing us geographically. This plan will positively impact every student in the district. Whether our students are on a college or career ready pathway we will be better prepared to make their sixth- through 12th-grade experience a positive one that allows our students to dream of the possibilities.

I refuse to believe we have to be the poor underfunded city school district! While our neighbors continue to invest in their school facilities that provide opportunities for their students, some are arguing about the need to do so in La Crosse. This plan will allow every student regardless of their socioeconomic status to access the very best education there is to offer. A community is only as strong as its public school system.

Unfortunately, poverty is all too prevalent in the city of La Crosse. If we look at where our students in poverty live, it is distributed across the city from north to south, and in our townships. Two-thirds of students in poverty live on the South Side of La Crosse. The boundary line between Central and Logan is Ferry Street. We have students who could walk to Central who are currently bused to Logan High. The School District already partners with the MTU to provide second chance rides for kids who miss the bus and for families to get to parent teacher conferences. The issues of poverty, access and equity cannot be solved by the passing of this referendum, but it is a start. More can and will be done as we bring people together to open the new school in the fall of 2026.

Thinking beyond the benefit to our students and staff, what would upgrading our middle school facilities while building a state-of-the-art high school do for our community? A recruiting tool for hospitals, universities and local businesses when competing to keep or recruit top talent. Our facilities are truly community buildings, they are used thousands of hours beyond the school day by community organizations. The new middle schools at the Logan and Central site will have space available to provide new programming to meet the needs of our families and the potential to create new partnerships. Imagine the possibilities! I encourage you to vote on Nov. 8.