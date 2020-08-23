Joel Charles: Please take steps to stem the spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across both Wisconsin and the nation, it is imperative that we do whatever we can to stem the tide of this pandemic.

The Wisconsin Medical Society has been ardently encouraging the people of Wisconsin to follow the “Three Ws” to promote public health and safety. Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

These three simple tasks remain some of the most effective methods individuals can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Experts are still learning a lot about this disease from how it spreads, how long antibodies remain in the body, to developing effective treatments and understanding the long-term effects of the disease.

The health-care professionals on the front lines of this pandemic are doing everything they can to care for and treat those afflicted with COVID-19. However, we would all prefer to stop people from getting sick in the first place.

We also empathize with everyone wanting to go back to normal. That is why it is critical that we adopt these simple, evidence-based protocols. The sooner we follow these easy steps, the sooner we can get the pandemic under control.