The Beer By Bike Brigade, affectionately "a silly little bicycle bar hop," is so much more than bikes and beers.
Last weekend, my spouse and I had the opportunity to represent our business and participate in the 2019 BBBB Chili Slam for the third time.
Each year, the event has grown and improved, becoming more mindful and inclusive along the way. The BBBB minimizes their environmental impact by using real silverware (no plastic), compostable sample cups, and this year offered collectible cups and reusable straws for purchase.
They take care to include those with diverse diets by encouraging vegan and vegetarian entries. (I was grateful to have so many meat-free options to sample.)
The larger space this year had plenty of room for attendees who utilize wheelchairs and other mobility aids to navigate easily. The generous offer to cover the entry fee for furloughed federal employees allowed families who are forced to pinch pennies right now to join in the fun.
In addition to raising funds for a good cause (this year, as last year, to provide children from low-income families the opportunity to participate in the La Crosse Area Mountain Bike Race Team), the event is an opportunity for the entrants, many of which are small locally owned businesses, to network and attract new customers.
BBBB is built on a foundation of transparency, accountability and care for our community. La Crosse is fortunate to have this model of compassion and inclusion with philanthropic events throughout the year.
Joella Striebel, La Crosse