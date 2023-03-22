Voters in La Crosse's 1st District have an opportunity to elect a caring, capable city council representative this spring.

I first got to know Tamra Dickinson in 2019 when I expressed my strong disagreement with a decision being made by our neighborhood association, of which Tamra was secretary. Rather than meet me with defensiveness or hostility, Tamra met me with an invitation to get more involved, and then welcomed me warmly when I did.

She demonstrated that in leadership roles, she can handle tough feedback, anger and frustration with grace and curiosity. Tamra has a deep love for and understanding of Northside neighborhoods. She understands the problems with food insecurity and poverty and has stepped up to help solve those problems with creative solutions that both provide fresh produce and build community in her work with community gardens on the Northside.

In preparation to serve on council, I see her working to reach out to her neighbors to hear their concerns, and I see her diving in to learning about city committees and the inner workings of city government. A retired nurse, Tamra has decades of history caring for our community, making tough decisions under pressure and looking out for the best interests of others. I like to see our community represented by good neighbors. Tamra is one of the best, and I'm grateful she's one of mine. Election Day is April 4, and early in-person voting starts at city hall March 21.

Joella Striebel

La Crosse