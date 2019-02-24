In response to the recent incident of Islamophobic graffiti on a local business, our community came together to support the business targeted and to decry the incident for what it was: a racist hate crime.
Local law enforcement was called upon to come out strongly against this act, and to their credit, they did so swiftly.
The concerns about racial dynamics between law enforcement and the communities they serve are real and relevant even locally, yet we should be mindful not to scapegoat the police alone, nor look to them to be the sole mechanism for change.
Police work reflects the attitudes and beliefs of the greater communities they serve. It is our duty as citizens to hold the criminal justice system accountable without foisting the blame fully on their shoulders. Racism is a community issue; the police alone cannot solve it.
We know that local data show disproportionate minority contact with law enforcement.
We must acknowledge that this reflects a predominantly white community that is more likely to view people of color as suspicious or as out of place in our neighborhoods.
Our community has a history of deeply embedded racism, and it us up to all of us, police and citizens included, to make change. Challenge that racist joke. Get to know the neighbor who looks different than you. Get involved with local efforts, such as the upcoming community read of Waking up White. Let's work together to make La Crosse truly inclusive and welcoming.
Joella Striebel, La Crosse