Joey Kay: Logistics concerns over the consolidated school plan

The banner was beautiful. Members of the color guard held it up and marched into the early morning sun, leading the way for the Logan High School Band this past Memorial Day Parade. Pride of the Northside the banner declared. My wife and both commented on it as we walked back to our cars after the parade.

I have a lot of issues with consolidating the two high schools. But here, I will talk about two. The first is emotional. Logan High School is the beating heart of the north side community. I refuse to believe that the best solution to our school district’s problems is to rip that heart out.

The district has developed other options. For reasons only known to them, they decided to push this one forward. The option that comes with the highest dollar and emotional cost.

My other issue is logistics. Everyone is concerned about the traffic mess at the intersection of Pammel Creek and Ward, but the problems will start way sooner than that.

For more than 20 years we have lived in the neighborhood behind the Kwik Trip on Losey Blvd, back by the bluffs. I am very familiar with traffic patterns here. There is one turn lane from Losey to Hwy 33 towards the proposed school site. That one lane will fill with vehicles and impatient drivers will jump into this neighborhood, racing behind the old Kmart trying to bypass that intersection altogether. There are young families here, some doing the walking school bus, others riding their bikes. It’s a disaster waiting to happen and completely foreseeable.

Joey Kay

La Crosse