Your opinion on the ongoing federal government shutdown is probably dependant on the sources of news you rely on for information.
I’d expect the federal shutdown hasn’t had much impact on most in the Coulee Region even as the government has been partially closed going into a fourth week.
The rub in getting the federal government back to 100 percent open is a difference of $5.7 billion the president wants for additional security in the form of a barrier on the U.S. southern border.
Democratic members of Congress will not submit (House) or pass (Senate) any funding continuing resolution that includes dollars for a southern barrier.
Federal spending in 2018 was more that $4 trillion ($4,000 billion) and is programmed for the same in 2019. The 5.7 billion is less than one tenth of one percent of the budget; fairly insignificant in the Washington, D.C., spending trough.
President Donald Trump has been in politics for less than two years; the two Democratic Party members opposing the funding are Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both have been in Congress more than 25 years.
Whatever illegal immigration and border security solutions Schumer and Pelosi supported during 25 years do not seem to be working. Maybe it is time to try something else.
In 1986, President Reagan granted amnesty to more than four million illegal aliens, most which were located in California. The state has never been the same; at least politically and by representation.
John Cantlon, Ettrick