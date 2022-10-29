John Christopherson: Leinfelder deserves support

To the citizens of La Crosse County, I am a retired Special Agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
I have had the privilege of collaborating with Fritz Leinfelder on various investigations during my tenure with DCI. I was able to experience his true investigative and leadership skills when we worked side by side on the Dennis and Merna Koula homicides. Without question, Fritz would bring that same skill set to the office of sheriff.
There is no doubt Fritz would continue to protect and serve with the highest of integrity. Without hesitation, I support Fritz as your next sheriff of La Crosse County.
John Christopherson
Eau Claire