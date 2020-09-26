John Christy: Kapanke is most qualified

In the current campaign for the 32nd state Senate seat to represent all of La Crosse and Crawford counties, most of Vernon County and the southern portion of Monroe County, Dan Kapanke is without doubt the most qualified candidate.
Dan Kapanke previously had more than five years of experience in the state Senate and has local government experience from his years on the town of Campbell Board of Supervisors.
He was a district sales manager for Kaltenberg Seed Farms where he worked for many years with Wisconsin farmers.
More than 15 years ago, Kapanke was the driving force that brought the Loggers Baseball Team to La Crosse and he remains active in daily operations. His first public service was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve followed by experience in the Wisconsin National Guard.
Dan Kapanke has a combination of employment experience, community involvement and leadership opportunities that will make him an excellent Wisconsin state Senator.
In comparison, both Kapanke and his opponent were born and raised in rural western Wisconsin and both have a Master's degree. But his opponent, Brad Pfaff, is a career bureaucrat who has worked for three elected legislators and two appointed positions within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And, Pfaff failed to be confirmed for a position in Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet.
Dan Kapanke is the best candidate for 32nd District state senator and deserves your vote.
John Christy, Sparta
