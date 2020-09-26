John Christy: Kapanke is most qualified

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the current campaign for the 32nd state Senate seat to represent all of La Crosse and Crawford counties, most of Vernon County and the southern portion of Monroe County, Dan Kapanke is without doubt the most qualified candidate.

Dan Kapanke previously had more than five years of experience in the state Senate and has local government experience from his years on the town of Campbell Board of Supervisors.

He was a district sales manager for Kaltenberg Seed Farms where he worked for many years with Wisconsin farmers.

More than 15 years ago, Kapanke was the driving force that brought the Loggers Baseball Team to La Crosse and he remains active in daily operations. His first public service was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve followed by experience in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Dan Kapanke has a combination of employment experience, community involvement and leadership opportunities that will make him an excellent Wisconsin state Senator.