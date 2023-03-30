With millions of out-of-state dollars being poured into the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, it is easy to understand the importance of the April 4 election. This is the most expensive race for a state supreme court in United States history. Coulee region citizens need to study the issues, evaluate the candidates, and vote!

Justice Dan Kelly is the better candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has been a law clerk for a court of appeals judge and later within the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. He has been a special prosecutor and has a wealth of legal experience in the private sector. He has already been a Supreme Court Justice for 4 years and recently authored a manual on legislative oversight. Justice Kelly understands there is a lot of reading, writing and research required on the Supreme Court and it is not just another courtroom.

His opponent is a county circuit judge and was an assistant district attorney. Recent news about his opponent include ethics violations concerning possible future court cases, elder abuse concerning her elderly husband from a nine-month marriage and a racial slur.

Justice Kelly is endorsed by Wisconsin’s three pro-life organizations. Justice Kelly will uphold the written law. He will not legislate from the bench.

I watched the recent Supreme Court candidate debate, which confirmed my opinion that Justice Kelly is by far the better candidate. Vote for Kelly like democracy depends on it, and it does!

John Christy

Sparta