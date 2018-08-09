On Tuesday, Wisconsin will have a primary election that includes a Republican primary for U.S. Senate that has generated interest with two good candidates.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir has been in the Legislature since 2002; is a registered nurse, an advocate for education, a “military mom” and the apparent choice of the Madison establishment. She would probably be better than the incumbent U.S. senator.
An even better choice is former Marine and current business consultant Kevin Nicholson.
Kevin is a highly decorated (Bronze Star) Marine combat veteran, having served in leadership roles in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After his military service, he earned two Master’s degrees and is now helping large companies solve their toughest management and strategic problems.
Kevin has seen the workings of the federal government from the battlefield to the boardroom.
As a husband and father of three, Kevin understands family values.
He is pro-life and a strong defender of the First and Second amendments.
Kevin has hands-on experience in American agriculture, having spent a year working on a Wyoming ranch. Kevin not only has concerns about government spending and national security, but has the energy, experience and education to take effective action. Kevin would be a great U.S. senator and represent Wisconsin well.
If you are voting in the Republican primary Tuesday, please join me in voting for Kevin Nicholson for U.S. Senate.
John Christy, Sparta