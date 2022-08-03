John Christy: Varnam, Loudenbeck stand out in GOP races

The August 9 Partisan Primary will give you the opportunity to vote to select the party nominee for 10 (or more) public offices in the November General Election. While a few of the contests are uncontested, many have multiple candidates. In the Republican primary there are two candidates of special note.

Former three-term Lancaster City Mayor David Varnam is the best of eight candidates for Lt. Governor. He is the only candidate with elected experience in an executive leadership position. He has experience as a policy analyst for Focus on the Family and on the staff of a Congressman specializing in water, housing and transportation issues. He has been endorsed by three pro-life organizations. He lives in southwest Wisconsin. As Lt. Governor he will work to create a state where families and businesses can thrive.

The 40-year incumbent Secretary of State needs to be retired and State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-31) is the person to do it. Loudenbeck is a six-term State Representative who is current Vice Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee, experience that will serve her well as Secretary of State. If elected she will prioritize election confidence and modernize the customer service of the office.

There are many other good candidates for many of the election contests, but David Varnam and Amy Loudenbeck are a couple of the best. Join me in voting for them on August 9.

John Christy

Sparta