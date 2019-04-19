Be considerate, obey no-wake zones
The West Channel of the Mississippi River runs past and sometimes nearly through my home on Shore Acres.
Recently the river stage reached 14.5 feet, 2.5 feet over flood stage, and 4.5 feet over the no-wake regulation.
Boaters only have to read the signs on boat landings or read your navigation rules and regulation to know that it is no-wake zone in developed waterfronts along the rivers.
Day after day, I watch the boaters go by on the West Channel, ignoring the no-wake zones, even with the river stage at 14.5 feet.
Most of these boaters are well aware of the law and violate it daily.
The adverse effect of their wake and waves on the river banks and properties is huge.
River banks and tree’s disappear during high water and the wakes and waves only add to the disaster that is taking place by Mother Nature.
Please think about the damage you are causing by ignoring the laws. Our river banks are irreplaceable.
John Dickson, La Crescent