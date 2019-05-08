Two weekends ago, with the river stage at approximately 14 feet, 4 feet above the no-wake regulations, there was a fishing tournament.
Last weekend another fishing tournament, river stage at about 13.5 feet. Bass boats one after another, some side by side, very close to the shoreline, pushing large waves over residents' yards and river banks.
Boaters showing no respect about destroying Shore lines and property.
It’s bad enough residents of Hope Acres have put up with terrible flood for almost two months and then some tournament organizer with little or no concern about the damage these tournaments cause during floodwaters on developed riverfronts and undeveloped land.
The organizers who don’t seem to care about waterway regulations could at least warn the tournament people about the 10-foot no-wake regulation in developed areas and also inform them they are fishing during a terrible flood.
Where are the river patrols and enforcement officials during these tournaments? It’s a shame to see the destruction from floods and then add dozens of boats ignoring the waterway regulations.
John Dickson, La Crescent