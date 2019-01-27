I agree that the shutdown has caused hardship for a lot of families.
Since the shutdown, President Donald Trump has offered many solutions to the shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered none.
In fact, she said no to his last offer 15 minutes before he made the offer.
Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer won’t even come to negotiate the shutdown.
When the unions and workers have a disagreement they sit down and discuss the problem, making offers of concessions to come to agreements.
Pelosi has said no to every proposal and refuses to even negotiate them. She is one of the reasons there should be term limits, maybe even age limits for politicians.
These politicians need to quit putting their personal agendas ahead of the security of our country.
John Dickson, La Crescent